DJ Turner II Highlights Catalyst For League-Standard Playmaking This Season
CINCINNATI — DJ Tuner II has been a major diamond in the rough of the Bengals' defense so far this season. The third-year player has hit his stride on the outside, leading the NFL currently with 11 pass breakups, plus, one interception.
Turner has been one of the only high-snap defenders to play well, but it's just a good start in his eyes.
"Yeah, I mean, the game's slower for sure," Turner told the media on Tuesday. "I've done a whole bunch of work in these offseasons, and my routines and stuff like that are where it's showing off now. So, you know, I've just been growing and, like I said, just every week trying to do better."
The speedster holds a strong 71.4 Pro Football Focus grade this season, leaving him, Geno Stone, and Trey Hendrickson as the lone defensive pieces grading out well right now.
It's hard to find much other positive play on a unit getting ready to face one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers.
"Just no panic," Turner said about the defense's mindset. "That's the main thing, gelling together as one. And, you know, just trying to play the game this Thursday, you know, just keep it going, honestly, just staying together as the biggest thing."
Turner will get another chance to make plays on the ball Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET against Pittsburgh.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI