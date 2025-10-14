Former Bengals Star Named Ruler of the Jungle Against Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing back one of the team's best offensive linemen to be this week's Ruler of the Jungle against the Steelers. Former offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is leading the charge for the White Bengal game on Thursday night.
The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro played for the Bengals from 2006 to 2016.
"Obviously, the history, and you think of it, all those games just seemed to be relevant," Whitworth told Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson about coming back for this game. "I even think of some of the bloodbath games we had. The year (2014) that we made the playoffs but didn't have anybody left to play in the game against the Colts after that Pittsburgh game, and neither one of us could even compete in the playoffs because we beat the snot out of each other.
"Those moments are what stick out to me. It's just how physical, probably the most physical football games I've ever played in were against Pittsburgh and Baltimore in that division. Think about how good those two defenses were during the time we were there. Really rare."
Cincinnati will try to beat the Steelers in a historically strong home position.
Pittsburgh is 0-8 on the road in Thursday games since the start of the 1970 season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI