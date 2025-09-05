Former Super Bowl Champ Reveals Contrarian Take on AFC North Contenders
CINCINNATI — FOX NFL color commentator Darryl Johnston is more sold on the Bengals' chances at winning a Super Bowl this coming season than the Baltimore Ravens, who are the consensus second-betting favorite to lift the trophy in February.
Johnston knows what it takes to capture that ultimate goal. The two-time Pro Bowler won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. He discussed the take with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week.
"Yeah, because they were there a couple of years ago," Johnston said about picking the Bengals over the Ravens. "They made one of those magical runs. You know, Baltimore has been the favorite for a number of years. They've been one of the top teams in the AFC. They can't get over that last hurdle. Buffalo can't get over that last hurdle. Are the Bengals the team that becomes that hurdle this year, as opposed to the Chiefs? It all hinges on Al Golden's defense for Cincinnati, if they can just be good. They don't have to be great."
Johnston isn't convinced Baltimore will break through just yet.
"I am not sold on Baltimore getting there," Johnston told Adams. "They have to prove that to me, that they can do that. So until they do that, Buffalo is scary, right? Because Buffalo is a year ahead of last year. Nobody expected them to be in the championship game last year. And so now they're going to have a ton of confidence. I think Buffalo is the one thing you have to worry about in the AFC. Kansas City is going to want to get back, because what happened to them in the Super Bowl, but I don't even know if they're going to win the [AFC] West."
Baltimore currently holds the second-best consensus Super Bowl odds in the NFL at +650. Cincinnati is 10th in the NFL by consensus odds at +2095.
