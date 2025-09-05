All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Key Veteran to Contract Extension

The Bengals start the season in Cleveland on Sunday.

James Rapien

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71), guard Lucas Patrick (62), center Ted Karras (64), guard Dylan Fairchild (63) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71), guard Lucas Patrick (62), center Ted Karras (64), guard Dylan Fairchild (63) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran center Ted Karras to a contract extension on Friday.

Karras has made 50 regular season starts for the Bengals over the past three seasons. He's a captain and a key piece of the Bengals' offensive line.

The contract extension is for one year, which means Karras is signed through the 2026 season. He has lined up for 3514 of a possible 3533 offensive snaps (99.5 percent).

It's a one-year, $5 million contract extension according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Karras, 32, is coming off of arguably his best NFL season. He posted a 78.0 pass blocking grade last season according to Pro Football Focus, which finished seventh among centers.

Multiple coaches and players have praised Karras' leadership this offseason. He was named a captain again this year and is a clear leader in the locker room.

"Ted's a tough, physical player, brings a lot of energy and a leader of the O-line," Joe Burrow said last season. "He brings something to the table that you can't quite quantify. He's organizing dinners, having guys to his house, building that team chemistry that's required. That role is kind of forgotten, but a really important one."

Karras initially signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals in 2022. Last offseason he signed a one-year extension. He did the same thing this year to stay in Cincinnati.

Rest of O-Line Room

This contract means that Karras and Orlando Brown Jr. are both signed through the 2026 campaign.

Second-year offensive tackle Amarius Mims and rookie Dylan Fairchild are hoping to continue to grow and be key pieces of the offensive line moving forward.

The right guard spot is a question mark, but Lucas Patrick will get the start against the Browns. Both Patrick and Dalton Risner praised Karras for his leadership and what he's done to help them get comfortable in Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News