Former Super Bowl Champion Claims Bengals Are The Worst Thing to Happen to Joe Burrow's Career
CINCINNATI — Former NFL star cornerback and current analyst Devin McCourty discussed the latest devastating injury to Joe Burrow this week and is convinced the worst thing that's happened to Burrow's career is getting drafted by the Bengals.
Early projections have Burrow's turf toe surgery recovery knocking him out for at least three months. If it's the usual 4-6 month recovery, then Burrow has no chance of playing again this season, the third of his career cut short by injury.
"The worst thing that happened to him is that he's a Cincinnati Bengal, that's the worst thing," McCourty told Kay Adams on Up & Adams. "I hate the way this Bengals organization has built this team. I think out of the top four quarterbacks, Joe Burrow's the absolute best at getting to the line of scrimmage, reading a defense, knowing what they're in, and knowing exactly where he needs to go with the ball. Why is he always under pressure? Why is their pressure rate always at the bottom of the NFL? Because they haven't truly invested in the offensive line.
"Yeah, they have [Amarius] Mims, a first-round pick. You have Orlando Brown, who you got from Baltimore. But other than that, a lot of their picks have been invested in weapons for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. You look at Jermaine Burton as a third-round pick, another receiver you bring in when you had Iosivas already playing. I just think they've built this team just so wrong. You have this stud quarterback, let's make sure he's always out there. Let's invest in our offensive line. Let's be good in the trenches. They still haven't invested in the defense."
It's hard to argue against McCourty's point, considering how poorly the Bengals handled their offensive line build this offseason.
The front office waited until the last week of August to bring in Dalton Risner, who's understandably played horrifically while trying to get acclimated so quickly, and he was directly tied to the havoc sack that caused Burrow's injury.
The Bengals are spending $23.6 million total in cash on their offensive line this season. That ranks 30th in the NFL. You get what you pay for.
