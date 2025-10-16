Four Teams Reportedly Targeting A Trey Hendrickson Trade Pursuit
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is one of the top trade targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, with plenty of reported interest. Sportskeeda'sTony Pauline revealed the latest intrigue in Hendrickson this week as he posts another stellar season with the Bengals.
The Eagles, 49ers, Colts, and Cowboys are all expected to target Hendrickson in the next few weeks.
"There have been several reports that the San Francisco 49ers will be knocking on the Bengals’ door in the attempt to acquire Hendrickson, and I’m told this is true," Pauline wrote this week. "The Niners lost Nick Bosa for the season after the Pro Bowl pass rusher tore his ACL during a Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. I’m told the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has surprised many this season, are one of the teams that will make an outreach for Hendrickson. Despite being one of the better pass-rushing teams in the league, the Colts would like to add veteran depth at the edge spot.
"The Philadelphia Eagles are another team expected to make a bid for Hendrickson. They are one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league, as free agent signings Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche have offered little to no impact this season. Finally, sources say they believe the Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for Hendrickson, assuming they are still in the playoff mix come November. The team needs a pass rusher. They presently own eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft, including a pair of first-rounders, and Jerry Jones told Todd Archer of ESPN, 'The Cowboys got our eyes really open in ways we can help this defense.'"
Hendrickson has not missed a game since the 2022 season as one of the most durable defenders in the NFL. He currently holds an 87 overall Pro Football Focus grade and could instantly change any contender's defense on an expiring contract.
The Bengals will have to get a trade package back that they like, but it makes a ton of sense to deal Hendrickson if things keep sliding at 2-4 overall. Cincinnati could get one or two solid picks in 2026 for Hendrickson, as opposed to a lone 2027 compensation pick they could receive for him leaving in free agency.
