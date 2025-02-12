Free Agency Prediction: Bengals Will Pass on Re-Signing Tee Higgins, Use Resources on Rest of Roster
This topic has been discussed by many in recent weeks. Will the Bengals re-sign Tee Higgins?
Obviously, there are several reasons to keep Higgins. He gives this offense another dynamic threat opposite of Ja’Marr Chase, forming a dangerous combination in the passing game. He also provides a big target with a huge catch radius and bring that missing element to the offense. He has a close bond with Chase and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow has already publicly expressed his desire top see Higgins return and you certainly don’t want to aggravate your franchise star signal-caller.
On the contrary, there are other things to consider. Ones best “ability” is your “availability.” Tee he has had some soft tissue injuries in his career. This is something that will be factored into the equation. Cincinatti plays many of their game in cold climate and he plays a position that’s largely predicated on speed and quickness.
Well Bengals fans, here's how I see this scenario potentially playing out and it may disappoint you.
I’d take the emotion out of the decision and would find a way to respectfully avoid re-signing Higgins. Sure, Duke Tobin has spoken openly about the teams desire to re-sign him—but made it clear that it would have to be at the right number. He left the door open for the conversation regarding the negotiation aspect of the deal.
I've considered all of this when coming to this conclusion.
Ultimately, I think the club resists the urge to disperse market level resources to two players at the same position. Although there are some ways they could structure Chase's contract to make this a “possibility,” the “probability” of this happening will be contingent on Higgins taking a below market deal, which he may not be inclined to do.
Higgins will be even more upset after playing this year on the franchise tag (tag window opens next week) and conclude that he could get a better deal on the open market. You must remember that this is the club that botched a negotiation with Chase that will ultimately cost a fiscally responsible franchise more resources than if they had closed the deal in the offseason of 2024.
I think Yoshi (Andre Iosivais) proved to be a serviceable threat outside who could see increased production playing opposite of Chase. More importantly this is a draft where you can draft a starting caliber receiver and not miss a beat.
Ultimately, I would not allot the resources to the wide receiver position that would potentially place Chase and Higgins at the top of their position. Especially when they could use the resources to pay Trey Hendrickson and add some quality free agents to the defense.
They could also draft a guy like Elic Ayomanor on day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He would be an outstanding compliment to Chase. Ayomanor was a freshman All-American and 2nd team All ACC receiver this past year that is a big play waiting to happen.
While he's listed at 6-foot-2, it wouldn't surprise me if he had a comparable catch radius to the taller Higgins. Ayomanor has inside/outside flex, is a good route runner who is competitive at the catch point, with strong hands to pluck the football. He’s good in 50/50 situations, excellent at tracking the deep ball and has some run after catch ability in space that would give Cincy another formidable receiving weapon.
The Bengals should not pay Higgins this offseason.
