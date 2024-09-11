All Bengals

Sources: Bengals' Extension Talks With Ja'Marr Chase Broke Down Over One Key Detail

The two sides were close to an agreement.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks on the field in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks on the field in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had intense contract talks with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but the two sides didn't agree to a long-term deal before Sunday's regular season opener against the Patriots.

Chase didn't participate in practice during training camp in hopes of landing a long-term extension with the team.

The two sides were close to an agreement, league sources say. In fact, the Bengals offered Chase a four-year, $140 million contract with $90 million guaranteed. That guaranteed money included a $30 million signing bonus.

Those raw numbers worked for Chase's camp, sources tell Bengals On SI. The lone snag in the agreement had to do with when guarantees would kick in.

Chase was willing to sign a four-year extension that would've put him under contract through the 2029 season, sources say. His camp wanted the guaranteed money and injury protections to kick in earlier in the deal. That's when talks broke down.

Essentially, the two sides couldn't agree on when Chase's guarantees would vest (become fully guaranteed).

The Bengals' offer pushed it down the line (2027), which would protect the franchise over the next few seasons. Meanwhile, Chase didn't have the assurance of guarantees early in the contract, which puts him at risk if he were to suffer a serious injury.

The Bengals and Chase were in the red zone. Heck, they might've been inside the 10-yard line, but a deal didn't get done before the season opener.

They still can negotiate. And that's what's interesting about this process. There is no real deadline.

Chase decided to play on Sunday, despite not getting a new contract. He could've sat out—especially with both sides close to a deal.

Traditionally, the Bengals don't negotiate in season. Would they make an exception for Chase? If it's as simple as moving some of his guaranteed money up by a year or two—why not get it done?

Only time will tell if they can come to an agreement. In reality, Chase and the Bengals weren't far apart in their contract talks even though they never agreed to a long-term extension.

