Ja'Marr Chase Makes More NFL History With High-Volume Performance
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase's elite NFL career took another step further into the history books on Sunday. Cincinnati didn't get the win over Green Bay, but Chase's 10 catches for 94 yards and one score brought him to 12 such outings in his career.
He is now one of seven players in NFL history to have 12-plus games with double-digit catches and a touchdown. Chase and Tee Higgins got some solid chemistry going with new quarterback Joe Flacco.
“I came over to the sideline a couple of times, and was telling Jake (Browning), just the way they pluck the ball out of the air. I threw a quick out route to Ja’Marr (Chase), and I didn’t get the ball out great, and I think it was like an awful spiral, and he still just caught it with both hands," Flacco said after the loss. "The one that I can think about to Tee (Higgins). We hit him on a little inside slant route for a third down on, I think, on that first drive in the second half, and a lot of guys would go down and catch it with their body and slide, but he just plucked it, right out of the air with both hands. It’s pretty impressive to see where this guy’s going.”
Cincinnati needs Chase to keep playing like that the rest of the season to have the best chance of climbing out of this 2-4 hole and ending the four-game losing streak.
Chase gets to test his skills against Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers on Thursday night.
