All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Makes More NFL History With High-Volume Performance

Chase has been one of the most consistent superstars in league history.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase's elite NFL career took another step further into the history books on Sunday. Cincinnati didn't get the win over Green Bay, but Chase's 10 catches for 94 yards and one score brought him to 12 such outings in his career.

He is now one of seven players in NFL history to have 12-plus games with double-digit catches and a touchdown. Chase and Tee Higgins got some solid chemistry going with new quarterback Joe Flacco.

“I came over to the sideline a couple of times, and was telling Jake (Browning), just the way they pluck the ball out of the air. I threw a quick out route to Ja’Marr (Chase), and I didn’t get the ball out great, and I think it was like an awful spiral, and he still just caught it with both hands," Flacco said after the loss. "The one that I can think about to Tee (Higgins). We hit him on a little inside slant route for a third down on, I think, on that first drive in the second half, and a lot of guys would go down and catch it with their body and slide, but he just plucked it, right out of the air with both hands. It’s pretty impressive to see where this guy’s going.”

Cincinnati needs Chase to keep playing like that the rest of the season to have the best chance of climbing out of this 2-4 hole and ending the four-game losing streak.

Chase gets to test his skills against Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers on Thursday night.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+