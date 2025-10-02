Ja'Marr Chase Names Top NFL Cornerbacks He Likes To Match Up Against
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a fun preseason visit with comedian Kevin Hart on his "Cold As Balls" YouTube show before suiting up for the 2025 campaign. Chase and Hart dove into (literally) a bunch of topics, including the cornerbacks that Chase gets most excited to match up against on the field.
Cleveland Browns' star cornerback Denzel Ward took the top slot along with a few other big names.
"Denzel Ward off the dome. See him twice a year. He's pretty good," Chase told Hart. "I've been playing against Joey Porter Jr. a little more. He's a little longer than I expected in my division, and then I could just go with one I got this year. I'm gonna go with Jaire Alexander because it's my first time I'm gonna be seeing him. And then I remember one time he came and we met each other at training camp, but he didn't do anything, so it's gonna be an exciting year for me."
Alexander came to town for a 2023 preseason game and a joint practice on the day Chase referenced. He is now part of the Ravens' secondary, which Cincinnati still has to play twice this season.
It's been a lucrative year for Chase monetarily after inking the largest non-QB contract in league history at the time back in March. Yet, those checks aren't changing who he is.
"I would never say money changed me," Chase told Hart. "Man, I've always been the same person. My closest friends could tell you that every day, I always wake up with the same hustle and hunger to get me better than the next person. I strive to be better than everybody. So I will always keep this mindset."
Chase is looking to jumpstart his 2025 season this Sunday, entering the Detroit game with 26 catches for 264 yards and one score. Check out the full show below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI