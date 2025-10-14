Ja'Marr Chase Notes Interest Way He Can Help Bengals Offense Amidst QB Transition
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has an expert knowledge of the Bengals playbook, and it's helped the team in more ways than one in recent days.
The Bengals star posted his 12th career 10-plus catch performance with a touchdown against Green Bay, while being able to help Joe Flacco with some verbage along the way.
He dove into his playbook acumen with the media on Tuesday.
"Just in case, you know, Joe might call a play in backwards or wrong," Chase said on Tuesday about knowing the playbook enough to speak up in the huddle. "Maybe you might mess up. You know, we correct them in the huddle, and that helps us know what we're doing and confidence within ourselves, too."
Chase is a captain this season and has taken on an even larger leadership role within the team.
Cincinnati needs all the direction it can get at 2-4 with a chance to get to 2-0 in the AFC North with an upset win over Pittsburgh. A lot is still on the table for the Bengals, but they have to execute.
"Pretty much everything, plays, coverages, what I like, what I don't like, what we could have done better. I feel like all of the above. He's all ears whenever I talk about whatever," Chase said about his playbook input with head coach Zac Taylor.
He had a big role in the wow touchdown catch he reeled in this past Sunday and could do enough to flip a win Cincinnati's way this week for the first time since mid-September.
