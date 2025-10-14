Joe Flacco Discusses Bengals Top Offensive Priorities During Short Week
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco put up a pretty strong performance against Green Bay, considering he got eyes on the Bengals playbook less than a week before his first bit of action.
The Bengals' new leader posted 219 passing yards and two touchdowns on 64.5% completion in the Green Bay loss to amass a season-high 68.5 ESPN QBR. Cincinnati just might be able to hang around the AFC playoff race if he can maintain that level of QB play.
"Go out there, and you got to take it each play at a time, can't put that kind of pressure on yourself, it's tough to put that kind of pressure on yourself and your team," Flacco said about the Bengals being in a tough spot at 2-4. "Just got to go out there and you got to take it each play at a time, and each one of you has to do your do your own job and focus on that. And I think, I think the more you can focus on being in the present and just doing your job the results take care of themselves the best way.
Flacco won't get much more time to fine-tune the playbook and build chemistry with one full practice ahead of Thursday's game against Pittsburgh.
He is focusing on the low-hanging fruit in another whirlwind week for the 40-year-old slinger.
"I think I've been around long enough to deal with some unique situations, and, you know, the preparation for a Thursday night game. So just trying to keep it in that mindset,"
Cincinnati has history on its side to inch closer to .500. Pittsburgh is 0-8 when playing road Thursday games since the start of the 1970 season, but have won three of the past four meetings in this series.
"I think the biggest thing is just being able to settle in and do that same thing," Flacco noted. "Like take it easy. Take the easy things. Don't get ahead of yourself. And you know, just be patient. I think that's one of the biggest things."
