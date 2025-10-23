Ja'Marr Chase Places High Mark for Catches He Could Snag In Single Game
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had some fun during his Thursday press conference as he and the Bengals prepare for the New York Jets on Sunday.
Cincinnati's top passcatcher gave a catch number he thinks he could reach in a game after amassing 16 against the Steelers last Thursday on 23 targets. It was his 14th career game with 10-plus catches.
"26 I mean, I left a lot out there. I'll be honest, I left a lot out there," Chase said about his ceiling. "But I doubt I was really gonna get 26, though, but probably 17-18. The sky's the limit at the end of the day. The sky's always the limit. But it's not gonna be easy. I'll tell you that, like, I don't want bubbles [screens] as five catches, 10 catches."
Chase is dialed into what matters most during his fifth NFL season.
The veteran isn't focusing on single-game catch goals, or any individual numbers for that matter. It's all about getting this team back to a winning record and in position to pursue a Super Bowl with a potentially healthy Joe Burrow.
Going after those smaller figures hasn't taken Cincinnati over the championship hump.
"Me doing personal accolades didn't get us to the Super Bowl my rookie year, I just had a lot of adrenaline wanting to play that year," Chase said about his mindset. "Not saying that that's the reason why. But it don't do nothing. You know what I'm saying? I just need to be a leader and hold myself accountable and make more plays."
The Jets are ripe for playmaking opportunities with one of the league's worst passing defenses by EPA/dropback (29th in the NFL). Chase and the attack will try to take advantage of those big-play windows at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
