Shemar Stewart Acknowledges 'Subpar Performance' During Rookie Season
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart is hoping to jumpstart his 2025 rookie campaign this weekend against the New York Jets. The Bengals' edge rusher has not done much to impact the defense so far this season, having to fight through an ankle injury as one of the least-experienced players entering the league.
He acknowledged how much of a roadblock the monthlong injury has been.
"A lot of time missed, out four weeks. You know, it's not ideal for somebody in their rookie season," Stewart said at his locker on Wednesday. "You need to be out there. You need to get those reps. So set me back a little bit, but I'm full steam ahead."
Stewart has just two tackles this season, and that's where his traditional stats end across 88 total snaps.
It's amounted to a decent 66.4 Pro Football Focus grade, but the 88.9 debut in Week 1 is carrying a lot of water there (56.4 grade against Pittsburgh). Cincinnati has one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL and needs Stewart to pop in some way (16.9% team pressure rate, fifth-worst in the NFL).
"I wouldn't say there was much to like. I feel like I had a subpar performance," Stewart said about his stat-less outing against the Steelers. "So I feel like there's a lot to go back to, a lot to work on still. So, taking it day by day."
He gets another chance to make plays this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
