Ja'Marr Chase Updates Joe Burrow's Injury Mindset, Ready to Lead More With Star Out
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is rolling into Monday Night Football against Denver with a clear focus after Joe Burrow's major injury. Chase is taking on a bigger leadership role following the brutal blow and a pregame visit last week to see the quarterback.
"Oh, he's doing good. He's doing good," Chase said about his friend. "I mean, his normal self, boring, plain, dry-answered self, but he's normal ... He's only been in rehab. On that little scooter, I've seen him scooting around saying, 'Hey number one.' And stuff like that. So you know how Joe is."
Chase is channeling the frustration from his Minnesota performance into success on Monday. The Bengals lost by 38 points, marking the widest margin in franchise history.
The star receiver had a lost fumble on Sunday and just sixty yards receiving on five catches.
"It really depends on how you look at that situation," Chase said. "But yes, you're supposed to do more. Yes, 100% yes. But for me, I don't look at it as like I need to do more. I look at it as if I need to be myself, and I need to be humble. I need to be accountable. Need to be a leader. Need to push myself. So those four things are going to push me to be better in the game, if I do that practice."
The 25-year-old is ready to step up against a team he just posted nine catches for 102 yards against at the end of last season. Doing that again would be very impressive against one of the best defenses in the NFL with a backup QB this time around.
The work continues on Saturday before a flight out west.
