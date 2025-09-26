Joe Burrow First Public Comments Since Surgery, Hints at Possible Return This Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has spoken.
The star quarterback made his first public comments on Friday—one week after undergoing surgery on his left toe. Burrow suffered a grade three turf toe injury in Cincinnati's Week 2 win over Jacksonville.
"This game will break your heart," Burrow wrote on Instagram. "See you soon"
Burrow clearly wants to play again this season. The 28-year-old has already started the rehab process. He's expected to miss a minimum of three months.
The Bengals placed him on injured reserve, but haven't ruled him out for the season.
"No," head coach Zac Taylor said bluntly last week when we asked if he has fully "shut the door" on Burrow's chances of playing again this season.
Will Burrow Return?
We talked with Dr. Brandon Bowers about Burrow's injury, surgery and recovery timeline. He believes the star quarterback could return this season.
"I think the 12 weeks that we've seen from the national pundits all across ESPN and other outlets, if everything goes perfect, I think 12 weeks can happen,” Bowers said in an exclusive interview on Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “If there's any sort of hitches in the giddy up or snags along the way, I do think it takes a little bit longer than that. I think the Bengals also have to consider as they get later into the season to a week, 16, 17, and 18, what their playoff picture position is. And is it worth it if he's close to ready or good enough to be ready to play? Is it worth it to trot him back out there if they're on the cusp of the playoffs? But I think 12 weeks at minimum is accurate. I do believe it may take a little bit longer than that."
The Bengals need to win games if Burrow is going to return, but that's clearly his plan at the moment.
For more on Burrow's recovery, watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube