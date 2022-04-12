NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Jelani Woods Exactly What the Bengals Need at Tight End?

Woods is a humongous ball of clay for an offensive coordinator and tight end coach to mold into what they want him to be in the NFL.

Overall I think Woods can be an awesome tight end, but he’s far from it. Some people believe he would be a mismatch nightmare, but he currently struggles to pull in balls away from his frame, double catches, bobbles, and drops balls.

He doesn’t break jams at the line of scrimmage well, he rounds all of his routes and comes out of his breaks away from his quarterback, and he plays less athletic than his testing. He has some ability when it comes to catching the ball because he does have a giant frame, can make contested catches, is powerful after the catch, and plays physical to stay on the right track.

I’m listing his physicality as a positive, he almost always extends his arm when trying to “push off” and there are other situations where he plays too physical and will draw offensive penalties. Overall he’s probably three to four years away from being a really useful tight end in the passing game and if he’s that far away, then he won’t really have much effect as a player until he’s 28 or 29 years old and at the end of his first contract.

When it comes to his blocking, he actually does a pretty nice job for a tight end. No one will confuse him for Rob Gronkowski or George Kittle, but he can get good initial movement on players, drives his feet, and has some pass protection chops. He struggles to keep his 6-foot-7 frame low to the ground and doesn’t bend all that well, but that’s a common issue with tight ends. When he does start to get real playing time in the NFL, he should be able to play in-line and block defenders adequately.

Scheme Fit

Provided that the skills he displayed in college are portable to the NFL, he’s a pretty versatile fit among NFL offenses. He can play in-line, but also teams are going to want to use him on the backside of trips or as a big slot as well because of his size and tested athleticism. He’s a few years away from being a finished product, but he seems to have the potential to fit just about any offense as a tight end.

Grade

Fourth Round

NFL Comparison

C.J. Uzomah