Joe Burrow Dominating Headlines, But Vikings Stars Out Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Bengals

A downgrade, sort of.

Russ Heltman

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands off the ball to Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands off the ball to Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Vikings and Bengals won't have their starting quarterbacks in the mix for Sunday's 1 p.m. action in Minnesota. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Vikings are down quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) due to injury.

That means longtime NFL veteran Carson Wentz is starting for McCarthy, and Jordan Mason is filling in for Aaron Jones. One could argue that Wentz is a better starting option than McCarthy, who has been rough through two games. He holds a 20.4 overall ESPN QBR, which ranks 32nd among all NFL passers; meanwhile, Mason already leads the team with 98 rushing yards this season.

These aren't your normal "star" losses.

"Played him a couple times, so he's always challenging, he's dynamic with his legs, he's got a big arm, he's played in some big moments, he's seen a lot of different looks," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Wentz. "So, there's a reason they acquired him as the backup. He's on a lot of really good things over the course of his career."

Sportsbooks have pulled all betting lines on the game as of this writing.

Published
