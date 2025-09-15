Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries, Including Joe Burrow, Shemar Stewart
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday as he tries to rally the troops around new starting quarterback Jake Browning. Taylor commented on reports that Joe Burrow will miss months and possibly the rest of the season due to surgery for turf toe.
It's Browning's offense for the foreseeable future, although Taylor did not give any indication how long Burrow would officially be out.
"I don't want to make any determination right now, we'll get through the week, get all the information we can, and then we'll go from there," Taylor said about Burrow's injury, which is reported to need surgery and knock him out for at least three months.
Another major injury flew under the radar Sunday, amidst Burrow's ailment. Rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart is expected to miss at least this week and maybe more with a sprained ankle. He had a pair of tackles in Sunday's win before getting hurt.
Major hits for Cincinnati on either side of the ball.
"Doubtful for this week, he's got an ankle sprain. Again. We'll accumulate more information today and tomorrow as it goes. But doubtful for this week," Taylor said about Stewart.
Cincinnati now turns its sights to a road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, where they are currently betting underdogs. A 2-0 start does provide hope for a possible postseason appearance and continued winning record streak under Zac Taylor.
