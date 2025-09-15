Joe Burrow Reportedly Set to Miss Extended Time With Turf Toe Injury
CINCINNATI — The worst-case scenarios are cementing for Joe Burrow and his turf toe diagnosis. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Burrow will undergo surgery and miss a "minimum" of three months in recovery.
That timeline puts him on track to potentially return on Dec. 14 for the Bengals' contest against the Ravens after an 11-game absence, a big if given the minimum recovery time lines up with that date. Burrow ripped up his toe on a gang-tackle sack in the first half against the Jaguars yesterday. He is once again back to missing extended time in half of his NFL seasons.
"Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months," Schefter posed on X. He also noted the team is calling around to free agent QBs for options to backup Jake Browning.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not have a clear update yesterday as he addresses the news later on today at 3 p.m. during his Monday press conference.
"Nothing right now," Taylor said about the injury after Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "To be truthful with you, we had such a tight game. I didn't get all the information yet. So again, I have nowhere to start for me right now."
Cincinnati will move forward with Browning for the next few months, and this time around, he enters his stint on the field as the top team in the AFC North at 2-0 so far. The Bengals are looking to keep it that way for hope of a Burrow return in December. Cincinnati is a betting underdog in this Sunday's road game against Minnesota.
