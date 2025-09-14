Joe Burrow Using Walking Boot, Crutch in Locker Room as Zac Taylor Updates Status
CINCINNATI — The Bengals overcame a game-ending injury for Joe Burrow on Sunday to start 2-0 on the 2025 season. Head coach Zac Taylor addressed the toe injury with not much of an update.
Burrow was questionable to start his time off the field and then was ruled out a few minutes later once the second half got rolling. He is now on crutches in the Bengals locker room as of this writing.
Taylor noted he did not know exactly what happened on the sack that got Burrow hurt in the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win.
"Nothing right now," Taylor said about the injury. "To be truthful with you, we had such a tight game. I didn't get all the information yet. So again, I have nowhere to start for me right now."
Taylor praised the team for not "flinching" when Burrow went down.
Burrow ended his day with 73 yards passing and one touchdown, plus two sacks. It was a rouch day for Burrow who was walking around on a crutch in a walking boot in the locker room after being on a scooter at points in the afternoon.
"Source: Joe Burrow just finished in the MRI room," FOX19's Joe Danneman tweeted. "Was using a one-legged scooter to get back to the locker room with his left leg propped up as to not put any weight on it."
Cincinnati got the job done, but has major question marks surrounding its best player and top 2025 pick, Shemar Stewart, who also went out with an injury on Sunday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI