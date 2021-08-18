Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drops in Practice

The fifth overall pick has had his fair share of drops throughout training camp.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their last training camp practice on Wednesday. It was a short, quick session that simulated what Friday's would be like during the season.

"Today was our version of a 'Fast Friday,' of what an in season Friday schedule will look like, letting our guys get a taste for that before we go on this road game," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We will see it again in Week 2 (of the regular season) when we go on the road. I want them to get a feel for what a Friday feels like, the time they'll have in the afternoon and then tomorrow will be the walkthrough stuff."

Joe Burrow continues to play well after a slow start to camp. He targeted Ja'Marr Chase multiple times during the team period on Wednesday.

The rookie made a nice catch on the first target, reaching back to make the grab with Chidobe Awuzie in coverage. Despite that play, the veteran cornerback won more than he lost against the fifth overall pick.

Chase dropped a catchable ball on the next play. Awuzie broke up another Burrow pass to Chase a few plays later, this time it was a fade in the back of the end zone. Watch the play below.

Awuzie knocked the ball away from Chase multiple times on Wednesday. He's made life tough on the fifth overall pick throughout training camp.

Chase has overcome that and gotten open plenty against Awuzie, but he's consistently dropped passes over the past few months. He's also had plenty of big plays, but the drops are hard to ignore.

“I’m not concerned about that [drops]," Taylor said. "We want him to catch the football, there’s no question about that, but again, we just want to see progress everyday in all areas and I have seen him make progress as a receiver for what we’re looking for. Again, we don’t wanna drop the football, but he’s starting to make more plays for us and we’re heading in the right direction there.”

Chase only had five drops in his final season at LSU. After a year off, it's taken him some time to get back into the swing of football life, while also adjusting to the NFL game.

“Reps. Experience. Just being out there every single day. There are guys that haven’t played football in a year and that’s gonna happen across the league this year with a lot of young players," Taylor said. "That’s where the communication is important, talking to Ja’Marr 1-on-1. ‘Hey, here’s our expectation, here’s where you were yesterday, here’s your expectation for tomorrow, let’s make the next step’ and he’s done a great job responding to that. It’s not perfect, our standard is a 10, we’re not there yet, but again I’m encouraged with all the conversations and progress he makes from day to day.”

Much like Taylor, Joe Burrow isn't worried about Chase. The duo linked up for three touchdowns during team drills on Monday.

Burrow believes that's a preview of what things are going to be like in the regular season.

"He’s getting better every day. When you’re practicing in the NFL for the first time, you have revelations every single practice," Burrow said. "He’s going to make a lot of big plays for us. We’re going to get him the ball in space and he’s going to score a lot of touchdowns."

And what if he has a drop or two?

"When a receiver drops a ball, I never say anything," Burrow said. "You just let them know you’re going to come right back to them. That’s the way this works."

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Bengals Undrafted Rookie Darius Hodge is Ready for the Moment

Watch Highlights From Tuesday's Practice

How Jamal Adams' Contract Impacts Jessie Bates' Negotiations With the Bengals

Watch: Joe Mixon Blocks Ndamukong Suh in Pass Protection

Bengals Rookie OL D'Ante Smith Continues to Push for Starting Job

Training Camp Report: Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow Shine Bright in Practice

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' Offense Shine in Team Drills

Analyst Believes Bengals' AFC North Rival is a Darkhorse Super Bowl Contender

Two Bengals Make NFL's Top 100 List

Bengals Waive Three Players Following Preseason Win Over Buccaneers

Bengals Fear Joseph Ossai May Have Suffered a Broken Wrist

Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Win Over Buccaneers

Evans, Patrick Take Advantage of Opportunity in Debut

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Bucs 19-14 in Preseason Opener

Watch: Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson Sack Tom Brady

NFL Insider: The Bengals Are Going to be One of the Most Exciting Teams in the NFL

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

Look: Bengals 2021 Jersey Schedule Revealed

The Bengals Don't Have Any Margin For Error When it Comes to Bates' Future

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Jessie Bates Make Big Plays During Practice

Jessie Bates Gives Blunt Answer When Asked About New Contract

Three Bengals That Have Flashed Their Potential This Week

Joe Burrow Feeling Comfortable in Pocket After Slow Start

Watch: Highlights of Burrow, the OL and Secondary

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Elizabeth Blackburn: "We Have High Expectations" This Season

Report: Jessie Bates and Bengals Not Close to Long-Term Agreement

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Duke Tobin Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase Despite Talk of Slow Start

Ricardo Allen: Joe Burrow Reminds Me of Matt Ryan

Bengals Depth Chart Instant Reaction: Jordan Starting, Carman on 3rd Team

LOOK: Bengals Release First Official Depth Chart of 2021

Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game

Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches

Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield

Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates

Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle

Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook