NFL Insider: 'The Bengals Will Be One of the Most Exciting Teams in Football'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to be much improved after a flurry of moves this offseason.

They added pieces in free agency and selected 10 players in the draft, including star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

NFL insider Peter King believes the Bengals are going to be in a lot of high-scoring affairs as long as Joe Burrow is under center.

"I think the Bengals will be one of the three or four most exciting teams in football," King told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "The Bengals are going to play some games like the 80s Chargers. I think they're gonna lose some 41-33 and they're gonna win a game 38-35—a few games. I think that's the style of game they're gonna play."

Being an exciting team is an improvement from what we've seen in recent seasons. Unfortunately, King doesn't believe they're going to win a bunch of games.

"That [being exciting] doesn't necessarily equate to wins. If they win six or seven games, I think that would be a really good accomplishment," King said. "They'll win a game this year where people say 'where did that come from?' They'll beat Cleveland or Baltimore or Pittsburgh. I think they'll probably go like 2-4 in the division, maybe even 3-3 just because as long as Burrow plays, they're going to be very hard to stop every Sunday."

This team needs to take a step forward after winning just six games in the past two seasons. Expectations are high. If they can win seven games and play an exciting brand of football in the tough AFC North, it would give fans a glimpse of how good this team could become over the next few years.

King had plenty of good insight on the Bengals. Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with him below.

