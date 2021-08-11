Joe Burrow 'Feeling Great' in the Pocket After Slow Start to Training Camp Following Torn ACL
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted he was uncomfortable in the pocket during the start of training camp and it showed.
The offense struggled and a re-shaped defense looked unstoppable.
That has changed over the past few days.
Burrow looks comfortable, strong and the offense is making plenty of plays. The 24-year-old has strung together four-straight quality practices as he continues to make his way back from a torn left ACL.
"I didn't really expect it to be that way, but the first week there was a lot on my mind," Burrow told NFL Network when asked about the start of training camp. "You know I've always been pretty good in the pocket. It was tough to decipher who was who in the pocket, but then one day it just kinda clicked back. I'm feeling great back in the pocket now. No hesitation, nothing. We're ready to go."
Burrow completed 66.67% (12-of-18) of his passes during team drills on Wednesday, including a spike during a two-minute drill. He found Tyler Boyd multiple times and connected with Ja'Marr Chase even though Trae Waynes was draped all over the rookie.
Burrow is looking more like himself, which bodes well for a Bengals team hoping to surprise people this season.
Watch highlights from Wednesday's practice here.
