Seahawks Signing Star Safety Jamal Adams to Four-Year, $70 Million Contract

Will this impact Jessie Bates' negotiations with the Bengals?

CINCINNATI — The Seahawks are signing Jamal Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract extension according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal has $38 million guaranteed and he becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

It's fair to wonder how Adams' deal will impact Jessie Bates' negotiations with the Bengals. The 24-year-old is entering the last year of his rookie contract and was hoping to reach a deal before the start of the season.

Talks haven't gone anywhere and Bates could ultimately start the 2021 season without a new deal.

"I guess I haven't done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league," Bates said last week. "I think this will probably be my last time that I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much."

Bates' asking price might've just went up. Adams will make $17.5 million (on average) per season. The Bengals have signed plenty of free agents over the past two offseasons, but none of them received more than $20 million in guaranteed money (DJ Reader).

Joe Burrow ($36 million) and Ja'Marr Chase ($31 million) have the biggest guarantees on the team and that's because their entire rookie deal is guaranteed.

If Bates is going to seriously consider an extension with the Bengals, wouldn't he want the same, if not more guaranteed money than Adams?

Just one more thing to consider with contract talks expected to continue between now and the start of the season.

