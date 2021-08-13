Look: Bengals Release 2021 Jersey Schedule
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their jersey schedule for the 2021 season on Friday morning.
They'll wear their white jerseys in their first three games of the season, before wearing orange on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars in Week 4.
The black jerseys will make their debut in Week 5 against the Packers. They'll switch back to the white jerseys in weeks 6-8, before wearing black in Week 9 against Cleveland.
They have a bye in Week 10. They'll wear their white jerseys in Week 11 and orange jerseys in Week 12.
The Bengals will wear the black jerseys in Weeks 13 and 14 against the Chargers and 49ers, respectively.
They'll wear their white jerseys in Week 15, they'll be in black in Week 16, before wearing orange for the final time in Week 17 against the Chiefs.
They'll end the regular season in their white jerseys in Cleveland against the Browns in Week 18.
Check out their complete schedule for the 2021 season here.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!
You May Also Like:
The Bengals Don't Have Any Margin For Error When it Comes to Bates' Future
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Jessie Bates Make Big Plays During Practice
Jessie Bates Gives Blunt Answer When Asked About New Contract
Three Bengals That Have Flashed Their Potential This Week
Joe Burrow Feeling Comfortable in Pocket After Slow Start
Watch: Highlights of Burrow, the OL and Secondary
Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"
Elizabeth Blackburn: "We Have High Expectations" This Season
Report: Jessie Bates and Bengals Not Close to Long-Term Agreement
Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"
Duke Tobin Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase Despite Talk of Slow Start
Ricardo Allen: Joe Burrow Reminds Me of Matt Ryan
Bengals Depth Chart Instant Reaction: Jordan Starting, Carman on 3rd Team
LOOK: Bengals Release First Official Depth Chart of 2021
Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start
Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith
Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game
Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues
Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"
A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon
The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Their Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle
Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches
Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase
Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield
Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates
Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle
Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More
Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"
Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp
Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp
Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp
Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special
Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals
Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games
Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp
Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice
Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"
A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule
Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure
Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch
Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals