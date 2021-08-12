Three Bengals Players That Have Flashed Their Potential in Practice This Week

These three guys that have played well in recent days.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense dominated the early stages of training camp, but the battle has been much closer over the past few days.

Joe Burrow has gotten in rhythm, as has Ja'Marr Chase and other offensive weapons.

While stars like Burrow and Chase get most of the attention, there are other players that have flashed their potential in practice over the past few days.

Here are three guys, plus an honorable mention that have played well ahead of the Bengals' first preseason game on Saturday.

Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi was out for most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he didn't miss a beat when he returned to the field on Tuesday. He looks fast, explosive and made multiple plays during the 11-on-11 portion of practice, including what would've been a bone-crushing sack on Burrow.

Ogunjobi made sure it wasn't just a one-day wonder. He had success again on Wednesday, blowing past Xavier Su'a-Filo and stuffing a handoff to Chris Evans.

The Bengals are playing the 27-year-old at the 3-technique and so far, the move has paid off.

Chris Evans

Despite being tagged down by Ogunjobi the moment he received a hand off from Brandon Allen on Wednesday, Evans has continued to flash his potential.

The sixth-round rookie made an amazing over the shoulder catch during a 7-on-7 period on Wednesday. He's made quite a few highlight grabs over the past few weeks.

Evans is hoping to make the roster and potential earn the third running back spot. He's a great route runner, has reliable hands and has the size you look for in a running back. He's also had a few impressive runs during team sessions.

The key will be his pass blocking. If he can become a quality pass blocker, then he may not only make the team, but get on the field sooner rather than later.

Trae Waynes

The veteran cornerback didn't play last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he hasn't missed a beat in camp. Outside of missing a few practices with a minor injury, Waynes has shown why the Bengals signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract last March.

He has great speed and broken up plenty of would-be completions in team sessions and 1-on-1 drills.

Honorable Mention: Thaddeus Moss

Moss is only listed at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds, but he's strung together some solid practices in his quest to make the team.

He made a diving catch in an 11-on-11 session on Wednesday. Akeem Davis-Gaither was in good position, but Moss was able to make a play on the ball anyway.

He has great hands and runs well, but he's going to need to prove his worth on special teams if he's going to earn a roster spot.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Feeling Comfortable in Pocket After Slow Start

Watch: Highlights of Burrow, the OL and Secondary

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Elizabeth Blackburn: "We Have High Expectations" This Season

Report: Jessie Bates and Bengals Not Close to Long-Term Agreement

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Duke Tobin Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase Despite Talk of Slow Start

Ricardo Allen: Joe Burrow Reminds Me of Matt Ryan

Bengals Depth Chart Instant Reaction: Jordan Starting, Carman on 3rd Team

LOOK: Bengals Release First Official Depth Chart of 2021

Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game

Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Their Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle

Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches

Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield

Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates

Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle

Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook