Joe Flacco Has Funny Outlook On time Away From Family As NFL Ride Continues
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco is playing out his NFL dream as long as he can amid an 18th season in the league, but it comes with some family sacrifices.
The Bengals starting quarterback dove into being largely on his own over the past few weeks as his wife and five kids continue living in New Jersey. It can get lonely, but it also has its perks as he dives deeper and deeper into the Bengals' offensive system.
"It's trying to find ways to maybe stay over here a little bit longer, and then, you know, just kind of take myself out of that mindset, call home, go sit at a restaurant by myself and realize that man, that's pretty enjoyable to do," Flacco said with a smile. "I used to see guys sitting at a bar by themselves, or just sitting by themselves, eating and grabbing a little meal. And I'm like, 'Man, I feel so bad for that guy.' Like, you almost want to go join them. And now I realize, like, that dude was in heaven. And not to say I'd rather not be at home sitting at the dinner table with my kids and hearing what the hell they were talking about all day. But if you have to do it, then you might as well take advantage of it."
Flacco is taking it all in stride and noted his family is coming in town this weekend to ironically see him face his former team and the one closest to them, the Jets.
Even with his early-season Browns struggles, Flacco's two Bengals outings have vaulted into the top half of NFL quarterbacks in Ben Baldwin's EPA blend. If he can stay there all season, Cincinnati should have plenty to play for.
"Play as fast and as smooth as I can," Flacco said. "And I'm going to try to keep my process the same, you know, and use these walkthroughs and the practices to get used to calling it and seeing it. And, you know, just try to keep it at a basic level and keep going from there."
One day at a time on the banks of the Ohio River.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI