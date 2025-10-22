Joe Flacco Reveals Big Reason He Was Nervous Entering Bengals Offense
CINCINNATI — New Bengals starting quarterback Joe Flacco appeared on the Fitz and Whit Podcast this week with Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick and discussed his initial nerves to throw to Cincinnati's star wide receivers.
Those nerves haven't shown up much on the field with Flacco passing for nearly 600 yards, five TDs, and no picks through his opening two games with the Bengals.
"I know I'm 40 years old, but the first couple times I threw to Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins], I was a little bit nervous," Flacco said on the show. "I'm like, 'Man, I want them to know. Like, I can put some nice touch on it.' I could put it where you want it. I overthought it for sure. Like, one of the first balls I threw to Ja'Marr, he was running one of these little skinny posts we have, and he was a little bit deeper than I thought he was going to be, and I missed him. And I was just like, 'Oh man, he thinks I suck.' With those guys, especially, just put it somewhere around them, and they'll make you look good."
Flacco has had even more time to build chemistry with his new wide receivers since the win over Green Bay and should be in a more normal flow with the offense in no time.
Cincinnati can get back to 4-4 and stay within striking distance of the AFC North-leading Steelers by beating the 0-7 Jets this coming weekend at home. Flacco has also spent time with New York in his nearly 20-year career.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI