Joe Flacco Reveals Big Reason He Was Nervous Entering Bengals Offense

Understandable.

Russ Heltman

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) shake hands after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
CINCINNATI — New Bengals starting quarterback Joe Flacco appeared on the Fitz and Whit Podcast this week with Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick and discussed his initial nerves to throw to Cincinnati's star wide receivers.

Those nerves haven't shown up much on the field with Flacco passing for nearly 600 yards, five TDs, and no picks through his opening two games with the Bengals.

"I know I'm 40 years old, but the first couple times I threw to Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins], I was a little bit nervous," Flacco said on the show. "I'm like, 'Man, I want them to know. Like, I can put some nice touch on it.' I could put it where you want it. I overthought it for sure. Like, one of the first balls I threw to Ja'Marr, he was running one of these little skinny posts we have, and he was a little bit deeper than I thought he was going to be, and I missed him. And I was just like, 'Oh man, he thinks I suck.' With those guys, especially, just put it somewhere around them, and they'll make you look good."

Flacco has had even more time to build chemistry with his new wide receivers since the win over Green Bay and should be in a more normal flow with the offense in no time.

Cincinnati can get back to 4-4 and stay within striking distance of the AFC North-leading Steelers by beating the 0-7 Jets this coming weekend at home. Flacco has also spent time with New York in his nearly 20-year career.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

