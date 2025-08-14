Key Part of Bengals Deemed Team's Biggest Challenge Across 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin broke down the greatest challenge for every AFC team this week and landed on the obvious one for Cincinnati. The Bengals have to overcome their defense this coming season.
It's a unit widely expected to struggle again as it did in 2024, ranking tied for 25th in points per game allowed (25.5 PPG allowed).
"The Bengals had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season, but they were sitting at home during the playoffs because their defense was an abomination," Dubin wrote. "They're hoping that new defensive coordinator Al Golden can change some stuff there, but if they don't get Trey Hendrickson signed and in the lineup, don't get first-round pick Shemar Stewart up to speed and don't get much-improved play from a bunch of their recent draft picks, they might be left on the outside looking in once again. Joe Burrow and Co. can score 30 to 40 points, but they shouldn't have to do it every week just to give the team even a remote chance to win."
The Stewart point is head-scratching to say the least. The rookie will have had almost an entire training camp under his belt by the time the season starts in early September. Others hold true until proven otherwise, as even Philadelphia's backups torched the Bengals starters last week.
Cincinnati gave up a touchdown and a field goal in the two drives that featured starters for an extended stretch last Thursday. They have two more preseason games to get those problems figured out.
