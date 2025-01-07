All Bengals

Look: Bengals Sign Multiple Players to 2025 Reserve/Future Contracts

The offseason is underway.

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals revealed their reserve/futures contract signings on Tuesday.

The 11 names do not count on the active roster until Feb. 10 after wrapping up the 2024 campaign on Cincinnati's practice squad. Check out the full list of players signed to the deals entering the 2025 offseason:

  • CB Micah Abraham
  • HB Gary Brightwell
  • CB Nate Brooks
  • WR Cole Burgess
  • OT Andrew Coker
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • S PJ Jules
  • S Jaylen Key
  • G Tashawn Manning
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • LB Craig Young

