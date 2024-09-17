Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony was called for defensive pass interference on 4th-and-16 with just 48 seconds left in Sunday's game with the Chiefs.
Kansas City kicked the game-winning field goal three plays later.
Some have wondered why Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo only rushed three on that play. Others wonder why Anthony was on the field in that situation.
"He (Anthony) showed the ability in training camp. He showed the ability to go get the ball both in the preseason games, being around where he’s supposed to be," Anarumo said. "He’s athletic. He just has a nose for that part of the game. It would be foolish not to use him.
"We teach our guys to be aggressive and be aggressively smart. We don't want them being timid and they catch the ball and everybody wants to know why. It was a bang-bang play, and unfortunately it went against us."
Why did Anarumo decide to rush three in that situation?
"We had two [healthy] DTs for the game once the fourth quarter rolled around, so my decisions with three, four or whatever in terms of rushing," he said. "We had two guys who were playing every snap. I thought it was best to put fresh legs out there on the most important down and get something out of them as opposed to somebody who was exhausted and can't rush."
He also made it clear that it's a play call that he would make again.
"We got a bunch of guys right at the sticks, and, like playing with vision and so, as opposed to, maybe, as I mentioned, a two or three technique (defensive tackle) that might be exhausted and can't really move," Anarumo said. "It was really hot (Sunday) so we play it by ear, but I'd call that 100 out of 100 times, if anybody's questioning it."
The Bengals are 0-2 following the 26-25 loss. They held Patrick Mahomes to 151 passing yards and forced three turnovers.
