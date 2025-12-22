Mike Gesicki Relishes in Touchdown He'd 'Been Waiting For' Against Dolphins

CINCINNATI — Mike Gesicki saved his big revenge moment against the Dolphins for Cincinnati's last touchdown of the game in Sunday's 45-21 win.

Joe Burrow hit the former Dolphin on a 17-yard strike to cap the spectacular showing from Cincinnati's offense. It was "something I'd been waiting for for three years" after leaving the team in free agency for the Patriots in 2023. He played his first six NFL seasons down south after Miami took him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Gesicki had three catches for 35 yards and one of Burrow's four passing TDs on Sunday.

"Had a long stretch here early in my career," Gesicki said after the win. "So felt good to come back and as an offense, as a team, really we responded today, and felt really good to get that win in the fashion that we did."

Gesicki hit the griddy after eaching paydirt.

"To say that I didn't think about that. I'd be lying," the tight end said about the celebration. "But I appreciate Zac (Taylor) for getting that play call in, and the look was exactly how we wanted it there. And Joe gave a phenomenal ball. And I just had to make sure that I held on to it."

Cincinnati has all its weaponry available, playing with the best offensive line of the Zac Taylor era. Pieces are there to turn this around, but there aren't any more chances to show it against average to good teams, let alone great ones, this season.

Still, it's hard to win in the NFL and guys like Gesicki are making the most of a tough campaign.

Check out his celebration below:

