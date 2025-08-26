Multiple Bengals Named to Major Top 100 Players List
CINCINNATI — ESPN dropped its top 100 player rankings as the 2025 NFL preseason wraps up around the league. Cincinnati got four players onto the list, made up of votes from Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Dan Graziano, Jeff Legwold, Jeremy Fowler, Liz Loza, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Seth Walder, and Stephen Holder.
Tee Higgins (86th overall), Trey Hendrickson (30th overall), Ja'Marr Chase (eighth overall), and Joe Burrow (fifth overall) all made the cut. Higgins' strong 2025 season and production without Chase made him a safe selection in the top 100.
"Higgins is one of three players to record 10-plus touchdown receptions in 2024 despite receiving less than 20% of their team's target share, along with Mike Evans and Mark Andrews," the article stated.
Hendrickson is still going strong as he hits his 30s and inks a new contract extension entering the regular season.
"Since joining the Bengals in 2021, Hendrickson's 57.0 sacks are the third most after Myles Garrett (60.0) and T.J. Watt (58.5)," the article stated.
Chase and Burrow could be entrenched top 10 players for the rest of the decade. The star receiver fell from sixth to eighth this year.
"In 2024, Chase became the fifth player since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) in a season," the article noted.
Burrow left no doubt he's a top player in the league after pacing all players in passing yards and touchdowns last season.
"Burrow has 28 touchdown passes of at least 40 yards, tied with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Norm Van Brocklin for the second most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Johnny Unitas had more (29)," the article declared.
Cincinnati has the top-end talent to compete with any team in the NFL. How the depth fills out around them will determine their fate in 2025-26. Check out the full ranking here.
