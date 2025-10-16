NBA Legend Revealed as Former Bengals Fan
CINCINNATI — The greatest basketball player of all time was once a Bengals fan. NBC football analyst Cris Collinsworth was on Up & Adams this week and revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan grew up a Bengals fan in the late 1970s and early 80s.
Jordan is about to become an NBA analyst for NBC and is now a colleague of Collinsworth's, whom he watched play on those Bengals teams.
"We're at NBC, and we just played his golf course," Collinsworth said on the show. "And so we're there, and Mike was there, and all the brass from NBC is, you know, literally begging him to try and come work for NBC. So I went up and just sat down. Well, another one of my bosses came along. I won't say who but he came by and he was like, Chris, we've got a table for you down here.
"I was like, 'Oh, okay, you don't want me sitting with Michael. Okay, no problem.' So I got up and walked down to the table. As soon as I walked away, apparently, Michael said to the group, You know, I grew up a Bengals fan back in that era, and we used to watch him all the time. So now my friend had to come back and say, 'Hey, we really want you to come back here with Michael's table.'"
It's murky whether or not Jordan roots for the team now, but he could have a soft spot in his heart for the Bengals somewhere still.
Cincinnati went to the playoffs four times between 1973 and 1982, right in Jordan's childhood sweet spot.
Check out the full interview below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI