NFL's Top Defender Ready to Match Up With Ja'Marr Chase Again During 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The war continues this coming season between Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.
The Broncos' cornerback sat down with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week with plenty of thoughts on his two prior battles against Chase. The elite talents matchup again across Monday Night Football in Denver on Sept. 29.
"I think it's great competition, great battles," Surtain said about their matchups. "We've played against each other since high school. So when I go up against him, I know it's gonna be a great battle. I mean, he's a great receiver, and he knows that I'm a great corner as well. So I know I'm gonna get looked at way more because of the matchup. So it's always great work, great comp. So I'm looking forward to it. We played, I think, three times so far. So looking forward to this battle as well."
They've actually matched up twice in the NFL, with the Bengals winning in 2021 and last season.
Chase had wildly different showings in the two outings.
Cincinnati got just one catch out of him for three yards on four targets in the 2021 game, but he caught nine passes for 102 yards last season. Not all of that was against Surtain, but the duo is usually matched up against each other the majority of the time.
One could argue they are the league's best offensive and defensive weapons and match up once again in a little over six weeks.
Surtain is the reigning DPOY and Chase led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He became the first Bengals player to win the Triple Crown.
Despite the feat, he didn't receive any first place votes for Offensive Player of the Year. Saquon Barkley ultimately won the award.
Watch Surtain's conversation about Chase and a plethora of other topics on the Up & Adams Show below:
