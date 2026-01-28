Joe Burrow is a Big Winner Following Browns Decision to Hire Todd Monken

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals may not have to deal with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz anymore. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the other top candidate for the Browns' head-coaching role is upset he got passed over for the job in favor of Todd Monken.

"After the Browns informed DC, Jim Schwartz, this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back," Tom Pelissero wrote on X. "Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear."

Schwartz has given the Bengals and plenty of other teams fits over his three seasons as the defensive coordinator.

They've been one of the best defenses overall across that time and in 2025, the Browns finished fourth in total defense (283.6 yards per game). They posted 53 sacks this season, the most in franchise history and the third most in the NFL. And over the past three seasons, Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards per game (298.6) in the NFL and posted the best third-down conversion rate (33.8%) in the league during that span.

Burrow's offenses know those numbers all too well.

He is 3-2 against Schwartz defenses in Cleveland and has struggled with them at times, posting a 52.2 passer rating in the lone 2023 contest he played in and a 98.1 rating this season. Burrow shredded Cleveland with a 122.8 passer rating in 2024, including five touchdowns and no picks, but that didn't translate quite as well in the two games this season (four TDs, one pick-six).

Schwartz wasn't Burrow's kryptonite by any means, but he helped Myles Garrett reach his highest heights yet in Cleveland and gave the Bengals plenty of problems since 2023.

The Browns still have him under contract for next season and reportedly want him stick around.

