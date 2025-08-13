Pair of Bengals Starters Missing From Wednesday's Training Camp Practice
CINCINNATI — A pair of Bengals starters did not participate in team drills on Wednesday. Our James Rapien noted defensive end Myles Murphy and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did not take the field with their teammates for full activities.
Murphy went down with a limp and left practice on Tuesday due to an unknown ailment, while Brown was a full participant on Tuesday, but his reps went to Cody Ford at left tackle Wednesday with him out. Rookie Shemar Stewart took over Murphy's starting reps on the outside.
It could be a strictly precautionary miss for both players as Cincinnati continues to take things slow with its experienced players this offseason.
Zac Taylor discussed the progression for B.J. Hill and his foot injury on Tuesday, hammering home a long-term approach for him and Mike Gesicki, who's dealing with a soft-tissue injury.
"Just being patient with him," Taylor said about Gesicki. "He's a guy that I want to make sure he's full speed before he gets back out there to push it too fast. So there's nothing I'm concerned about. And we'll continue just to monitor this week. B.J. will start working back in some individual stuff today. But again, another pro that I'm not concerned about the timeline there."
Cincinnati has two more practices this week before traveling to play Washington on Monday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI