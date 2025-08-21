Shemar Stewart Reveals Top Goal For 2025 Season, Trey Hendrickson's Impact
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart chopped it up with FOX 19 reporter Jeremy Rauch in the Bengals locker room on Friday, with the rookie revealing his big goal for the 2025 season: Win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Stewart has been working hard and turning heads across multiple points of training camp ever since he joined the team a little later in the process following a lengthy contract negotiation.
"I'm excited to show the production on the field," Stewart told Rauch. "I'm trying to go after that big award for rookies this year. So, I'm trying to do my big one this year. ... It would mean a lot, because I feel like for me to go get it, it would mean I put in an extreme amount of work. And if I do win, that means I busted my tail to go try and get it."
The rookie has been getting consistent tips from Trey Hendrickson, who's holding in for a new contract, but still staying engaged with the defensive growth.
"Having somebody like Trey giving his insight on things is very helpful," Stewart said. "He tells me how to do things better so I can make it to the quarterback a little bit faster, you know, just get a little better on one or two things."
Those tips dial into getting ballcarriers on the ground as quickly as possible. The sack aspect of that was a bit of a struggle for Stewart en route to just 4.5 college sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M.
He's not putting any pressure on a sack number goal with so many other things to worry about as a rookie.
"No, I learned, the more you think about sacks, the more they're not going to happen," Stewart said about having a sack total goal this season. "So if it happens, it happens. So I'm just going to go out there, play my heart out, and if it happens, it happens."
Stewart seems to have a good rookie mindset as he prepares for a third preseason game on Saturday. He improved from game one to game two by posting a 68.4 Pro Football Focus grade against the Commanders (18 snaps). A nearly 14-point jump from his 54.5 grade against Philadelphia (seven snaps).
