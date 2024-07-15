Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's NFL writers picked which teams will win a Super Bowl over the next five NFL seasons and the Bengals were picked to win it twice across the panel.
Albert Breer and John Pluym each had Cincinnati coming out on top in the 2025 season.
"I was afraid of going chalk here, so I wanted to go back and look at the past five years to try to inform where I’d go with my picks," Breer wrote. "And those five were, as Mitch laid out above, the Chiefs three times, the Rams and Buccaneers. The only pick in that group that wouldn’t have been considered chalk back in 2019 would’ve been Tampa, and probably because nobody could’ve forecast then that they’d end up with Tom Brady.
"So with that in mind, I figured I’d go chalk on four of the five and throw my curveball with the Los Angeles Chargers, just because I think Jim Harbaugh is going to find his way back to the NFL’s big stage, armed with one of the game’s most gifted quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. As for the other three, this would give the Chiefs five rings over Patrick Mahomes’sfirst 12 years as a pro, and I’d guess the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals will both get over the hump in the next few years. If you want me to put those in order, I’d go Niners, Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs."
Cincinnati fans would be ecstatic to win a Super Bowl at any point, especially as soon as February 2026. With Joe Burrow healthy, they are always in the mix.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season
CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player
ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15
Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers
Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons
NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season
Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song
Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp
Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs
Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp
CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast