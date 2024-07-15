All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons

Cincinnati has never lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1405 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's NFL writers picked which teams will win a Super Bowl over the next five NFL seasons and the Bengals were picked to win it twice across the panel.

Albert Breer and John Pluym each had Cincinnati coming out on top in the 2025 season.

"I was afraid of going chalk here, so I wanted to go back and look at the past five years to try to inform where I’d go with my picks," Breer wrote. "And those five were, as Mitch laid out above, the Chiefs three times, the Rams and Buccaneers. The only pick in that group that wouldn’t have been considered chalk back in 2019 would’ve been Tampa, and probably because nobody could’ve forecast then that they’d end up with Tom Brady. 

"So with that in mind, I figured I’d go chalk on four of the five and throw my curveball with the Los Angeles Chargers, just because I think Jim Harbaugh is going to find his way back to the NFL’s big stage, armed with one of the game’s most gifted quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. As for the other three, this would give the Chiefs five rings over Patrick Mahomes’sfirst 12 years as a pro, and I’d guess the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals will both get over the hump in the next few years. If you want me to put those in order, I’d go Niners, Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs."

Cincinnati fans would be ecstatic to win a Super Bowl at any point, especially as soon as February 2026. With Joe Burrow healthy, they are always in the mix.

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

