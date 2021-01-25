Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Tee Higgins' Impressive Season

After selecting Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals wasted no time adding a weapon to his arsenal.

They picked wide receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall selection.

He put together an impressive college career at Clemson, finishing with 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons.

The rookie wideout only had 35 years receiving in his first two NFL games, but he took off in Cincinnati's Week 3 tie against the Eagles.

Higgins caught two touchdowns in Philadelphia, which gave fans a glimpse of what was next.

Over the next several weeks, Higgins started to pick up some steam, eclipsing 100 yards against the Colts and Steelers. The rookie duo of Burrow and Higgins developed a great connection, especially when plays broke down and they were forced to go off script.

Before Burrow’s devastating knee injury, Higgins was arguably the top weapon in this offense alongside Tyler Boyd.

He maintained great body control in the air. He has the unique ability to high point the ball and make tough contested catches in traffic. These traits are key to becoming a great receiver in the NFL, and Higgins showed these traits for much of his rookie campaign.

After Burrow went down, Higgins still posted solid numbers and remained a big part of the Bengals' offense.

He finished the season with 67 receptions, which tied Cris Collinsworth for the most by a rookie in Bengals' history. He also had 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Higgins' rookie year was outstanding. With Burrow returning next season and a potentially improved offensive line, Bengals fans should expect even better numbers in 2021.

Higgins was the seventh receiver selected in the 2020 draft. He arguably had the second best season of the bunch only behind Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

Higgins played with three different starting quarterbacks over the course of his rookie season. He may end up being one of the steals of the draft if he continues his current trend of play moving forward.

Higgins has the ability to be a star receiver in Cincinnati and although he has areas of his game to improve, he’s on track to have a fantastic career.

