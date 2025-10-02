Tee Higgins Notes Way Bengals Offense Could Jumpstart In Search for Answers
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is off to a slower start than normal this 2025 season. Turning that around could be a key way to jumpstart the entire offense as a whole. It's one of the worst units in the NFL so far and has amassed the fewest explosive plays of any in the league.
Higgins discussed Cincinnati's practice intensity this week at his locker.
"Obviously, it's been tough, because of what we got in the locker room, what we got on the offensive side of the ball," the star wide receiver said on Thursday. "I can't really get too discouraged, because I know we can change it around, you know? So we just got to go out there, just execute. What's the game plan? You know, get our blocks when we need our blocks on run plays, and make the contested plays as well."
Higgins has just 10 catches for 136 yards and one score as Jake Browning struggles to get Cincinnati's top weapons the ball. Something that needs to turn around fast, or the season will end before it starts getting chilly in the tri-state area.
The top dogs don't need every target, but they recognize the assignment at hand.
"Just being leaders on the offense, I feel like that's what we want to do," Higgins noted. "I mean, just get the ball in our hands, let us get going, and let everybody else get going as well. Not trying to say let us get going first, but obviously we want to get going early in the game."
Higgins has four catches for 44 yards in the first quarter this season. It's time to get those numbers up.
