Tee Higgins Reveals Elevated Way Cincinnati's Passing Offense, Defense is Working Together
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have always seemed to be a tight team under Zac Taylor, but that togetherness is taking another step this training camp.
Star wide receiver Tee Higgins described to Kay Adams this week how the receivers and secondary talents are swapping info after either side wins a rep. Higgins declared it's happening more often this year than any other in his career.
"Saying, 'What did you see that we did that helped you win on this route?' Or if they win, I might ask, 'What did you see? Was my hips too high? Was my body too high, or anything like that?' Then I know that I take too many steps out of my breaks," Higgins told Adams.
It's a great way to get arguably the best receiving corps in the league to boost up one of the league's worst pass defenses last season (223.5 passing yards allowed per game, 21st).
"It's a lot more new. We do it a lot more now," Higgins said about the collaboration. "Just trying to get a feel and just trying to make each other better."
Camp reports indicate it's been a pretty good mix of offensive and defensive wins across the opening few weeks of action. Now, they get to assess their impact against the reigning Super Bowl champions this past Thursday and keep growing.
