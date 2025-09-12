Tee Higgins Shocked By Bengals Statistic From Sunday's Win Over Browns
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins faced some shocking news this past weekend. The Bengals cashed in a Week 1 win for the first time since 2021 but had to overcome just seven second-half yards on offense in the process.
Zac Taylor floored Higgins when the head coach revealed the stat, which ESPN noted has never happened to a winning team this century. A 2-0 turnover advantage helped even things out for Cincinnati.
"I wouldn't say it's an extra chip, but we definitely want to come out better," Higgins stated on Thursday. "Obviously, we had, what, seven yards in the second half of last game? That's not to our standard. So you definitely got to come out and play Bengals football."
Higgins has never been a part of an offensive game like that, and he's doing all he can to make sure something similar doesn't happen like in Week 2s of seasons past.
The star posted a team-leading 33 yards on three catches against Cleveland.
"I didn't believe it when Zac told us," Higgins said in front of his locker. "So, it's crazy, it sounds crazy, especially with this offense, the firepower that we have is absolutely insane. So, looking forward to changing that and coming back stronger this week."
Higgins was held to 36 yards the last time Cincinnati played Jacksonville in 2023 as he searches for his first touchdown of the season and against this opponent.
The challenge begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
