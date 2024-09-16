Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson nearly wrecked the game and led the Bengals to victory. He finished with four tackles (two for loss), two sacks and drew multiple penalties. He was a game wrecker, but it still wasn't enough.
Hendrickson is one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL. The Chiefs benched rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia for Wanya Morris in the fourth quarter because Hendrickson was dominating that matchup.
Bengals Tight Ends
The Bengals' tight ends combined for 14 receptions for 151 yards. Mike Gesicki led the way with seven catches for 91 yards. Erick All had his first NFL catch, finishing with four receptions for 32 yards. The trio of Gesicki, All and Drew Sample helped keep the Bengals' offense in rhythm for most of the game.
Losers
Bengals Defensive Tackles
The Bengals lost both of their starting defensive tackles to hamstring injuries. Hopefully BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins are able to recovery quickly. If they can't play, then Cincinnati's defensive front will be as thin as any team in the league. They're already playing without rookies Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson.
Daijahn Anthony
Whether you liked the call or not, the defensive pass interference penalty put the Chiefs in position to win the game. Anthony tried to make a play and it was a tough call for the official to make, but he made it. Anthony has flashed and will have better days, but today was a tough one for the rookie.
Bengals in September
The Bengals continue to get off to slow starts. This is the third-straight season they've started 0-2.
They rebounded to make the AFC Championship Game in 2022 and finished with a winning record last season, but they've put themselves in a tough position.
In 2022, they rallied to win back-to-back games and even their record at 2-2 before a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Cincinnati plays Washington and Carolina in Weeks 3-4, before hosting the Ravens in Week 5. Will history repeat itself?
