Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals are 0-2 following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor frowns after Joe Burrow is sacked on third down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are our winners and losers from the loss:

Winners

Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson nearly wrecked the game and led the Bengals to victory. He finished with four tackles (two for loss), two sacks and drew multiple penalties. He was a game wrecker, but it still wasn't enough.

Hendrickson is one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL. The Chiefs benched rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia for Wanya Morris in the fourth quarter because Hendrickson was dominating that matchup.

Bengals Tight Ends

The Bengals' tight ends combined for 14 receptions for 151 yards. Mike Gesicki led the way with seven catches for 91 yards. Erick All had his first NFL catch, finishing with four receptions for 32 yards. The trio of Gesicki, All and Drew Sample helped keep the Bengals' offense in rhythm for most of the game.

Losers

Bengals Defensive Tackles

The Bengals lost both of their starting defensive tackles to hamstring injuries. Hopefully BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins are able to recovery quickly. If they can't play, then Cincinnati's defensive front will be as thin as any team in the league. They're already playing without rookies Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson.

Daijahn Anthony

Whether you liked the call or not, the defensive pass interference penalty put the Chiefs in position to win the game. Anthony tried to make a play and it was a tough call for the official to make, but he made it. Anthony has flashed and will have better days, but today was a tough one for the rookie.

Bengals in September

The Bengals continue to get off to slow starts. This is the third-straight season they've started 0-2.

They rebounded to make the AFC Championship Game in 2022 and finished with a winning record last season, but they've put themselves in a tough position.

In 2022, they rallied to win back-to-back games and even their record at 2-2 before a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Cincinnati plays Washington and Carolina in Weeks 3-4, before hosting the Ravens in Week 5. Will history repeat itself?

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

