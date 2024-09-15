Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Lose Heartbreaker in 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals led for most of the game, but ultimately lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday at Arrowhead. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs downfield for the game-winning score.
The Chiefs faced a 4th-and-16 from their own 35 with 38 seconds remaining. Mahomes threw it to Rashee Rice and Bengals rookie Daijahn Anthony hit Rice a half second too early. The pass interference penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and put them in field goal range.
Harrison Butler kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Kansas City the win. The Bengals fall to 0-2 on the season. Here are our postgame observations:
Big Decision
The Bengals faced a 4th-and-goal from the three-yard line with 2:22 left in the third quarter. They were trailing 17-16.
Zac Taylor was aggressive and went for it. Burrow calmly found Andrei Iosivas for his second touchdown of the game to give Cincinnati a 22-17 lead.
Iosivas finished with two catches for seven yards and two touchdowns. Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
Turnovers
The Bengals forced three turnovers, including two Patrick Mahomes interceptions.
Akeem Davis-Gaither got it started with an interception late in the first quarter. The Bengals scored a touchdown seven plays later. Then, Sheldon Rankins knocked the ball away from Carson Steele and Germaine Pratt recovered.
The Bengals scored 10 points off of turnovers, but they didn't cash in on every opportunity.
Cam Taylor-Britt made an amazing interception early in the fourth quarter. Watch the one-handed grab here.
HUGE Moment
It looked like the Bengals' offense was going to pick up where they left off following the Taylor-Britt interception, but Mike Gesicki dropped a wide open pass on first down. Then, Chris Jones read a screen and forced Burrow to throw it away.
The Chiefs' star defensive tackle came free up the middle on third down. Burrow was flushed from the pocket and fumbled as he was trying to run upfield. Chamarri Conner picked up the ball and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 23-22 lead.
The Bengals finished +2 in the turnover department.
Key Penalty
Ja'Marr Chase was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after being tackled by Trent McDuffie in the fourth quarter. Instead of facing a 3rd-and-7, the Bengals had a 3rd-and-22 from the Chiefs 45-yard line.
Burrow found Gesicki for a 10-yard gain to put McPherson in position to give the Bengals the lead. The fourth-year kicker drilled a 53-yard attempt to give Cincinnati a 25-23 lead.
Game Wrecker
Trey Hendrickson finished with four tackles (two for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hits.
The Bengals' star edge rusher helped force both of the Chiefs' punts, including a key sack on Mahomes that forced Kansas City to punt with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter.
Tight End Production
The Bengals leaned on their tight ends on Sunday, opening the game with Drew Sample, Erick All and Mike Gesicki on the field.
The trio combined for 12 receptions on 14 targets for 142 yards. Gesicki led the way with six receptions for 87 yards.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
