Another Blow to Joe Burrow's Head Isn't Disciplined, But Another Bengals Player Gets Fined For a Violent Gesture
CINCINNATI – Another blow to the head against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone unpenalized on the field and in the league office.
The NFL did not fine Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for contact Burrow in the head in Sunday’s 37-27 Cincinnati victory at Nissan Stadium.
Simmons hit Burrow in the head on a third-and-goal play from the 3-yard line, resulting in an incompletion with six seconds left before halftime.
Simmons was fined earlier this season for a blow to the head. The NFL docked him $16,883 for his hit against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Unlike Sunday’s infraction against Burrow, Simmons hit against Rodgers drew a 15-yard penalty.
Officials did not call a penalty on the play, which would have given the Bengals another shot to take the lead with the two-point conversion, but the league fined Jones $22,511.
In Week 10 at Baltimore, Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones was fined for a blow to the head against Burrow on the game-deciding two-point conversion.
In Week 12 against the Chargers in Los Angeles, Burrow had his facemask grabbed and head twisted, resulting in a fumble and injury. But that infraction was not penalized or fined either.
Trey Hendrickson avoided a fine for his unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving Tennessee quarterback Will Levis to the ground at the end of Cam Taylor-Britt’s interception return in the second quarter.
Taylor-Britt was fined $9,019 for “unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture)” after his return.
Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was fined earlier this season for a violent gesture but won his appeal. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also was fined for a violent gesture in Week 5, and that discipline stood up after a hearing.
Tennessee guard Peter Skoronski was not fined for his 15-yard, low block penalty in the third quarter.
