Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Will Travel to LA Separately From Team But Is Expected To Play vs. Chargers
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will travel separate from the team to Los Angeles this week due to personal reasons but is expected to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hendrickson was limited in practice Wednesday with a neck injury, and he missed Thursday's practice with a "Non-Injury Related-Rest" designation.
In addition to having Hendrickson available, the Bengals appear to be getting Tee Higgins back, with head coach Zac Taylor saying he expects the wide receiver to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.
But the forecast is less clear on starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who could miss a fourth consecutive game due to a knee injury.
Taylor said "we'll see" about Brown's availability due to his knee/fibula injury despite him returning to practice this week.
The Bengals are listing Higgins and Brown as questionable on the injury report.
If Brown doesn’t play, Cody Ford will make his fourth start at left tackle against the Chargers, who own the league’s No. 1-ranked defense.
With the Chargers leading the league in fewest points allowed, it makes Higgins' return even more important.
"He's obviously one of the top receivers in the league, so any time you've got his presence out there it takes pressure off Ja'Marr (Chase) with coverages," Taylor said of Higgins, who missed three games with the quad injury. "And there's big-play opportunity every time (Higgins) walks on the field."
Higgins was doing agility drills and running sprints off to the side during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media.
Another positive development on the injury front is that defensive tackle B.J. Hill should be able to play through his knee injury despite being listed as questionable. He missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury and was limited Thursday and Friday.
"We limited him throughout the week, gave him plenty of rest, to be able to get him to Sunday," Taylor said. "I feel good about him. B.J. gets all the credit from me for going out there and giving us what he's giving us. Those are the types of guys you don't take for granted."
Linebacker Logan Wilson also is good to go after a couple of limited practices due to a quad injury. And guard Alex Cappa was back at practice Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.
Wide receiver and kickoff/punt returner Charlie Jones will miss his third consecutive game with a groin injury.
Linebacker Joe Bachie, who has played 65 percent of the special teams snaps, is doubtful with a hip injury.
