Bengals' Evan McPherson Credits 12 Men in the Stands for Bolstering Redemption Arc That Led to Game-Winning Kick
CINCINNATI – Somewhat lost in the euphoria of Ja’Marr Chase’s franchise-record performance, Tee Higgins’ hook slide and Joe Flacco’s Ponce de Leon impersonation Thursday night was the continued growth of both Evan McPherson’s clutch gene and his redemption arc.
McPherson’s fourth field goal of the night and eighth career game-winner lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to a wild 33-31, season-shifting victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And as his 36-yard clincher bisected the uprights with seven seconds remaining, two teams celebrated – the Bengals, and a group of a dozen grown men who were seated together and all wearing the same white version of McPherson’s No. 2 jersey.
“Oh, they’re going to love this,” McPherson said after the game when asked about his large, nonfamilial cheering section. “It's my men's group, my small group that I got from Crossroads about three and a half years ago, and we've stuck together ever since.
“At first I didn't want to join it, but my wife told me to just go try it out, and it's been one of the greatest things I've been a part of in the city.”
Whether it was the uncertainty that comes with becoming a father for the first time, the pressure that accompanies a $14 million extension or the heartbreak and frustration that seeped in during his 2024 slump that led many in the fanbase to turn on McPherson, the small group was always there for him.
So in McPherson’s eyes, it was divinely appropriate they also were there to witness him tie his career high with four field goals on four attempts, including the celebration igniter.
“They helped me learn how important community was outside of the locker room,” he said. “You have people that don't care about football. They just care about you as a person, and that's what that group does.
“They come to one game every year, and I picked this one out for them,” he added. “It's just a special group, and it was special to have them here to for this.”
Thursday marked the fourth time McPherson has kicked four field goals in a game, and just the third time he’s done it in perfect 4-for-4 fashion.
His longest, a 49-yarder, came as time expired in the first half and gave the Bengals a 17-10 lead.
He added a 23-yarder to cap the opening drive of the second half and push the Cincinnati lead to 10.
And his 45-yarder came with just under seven minutes to play, boosting the lead to 30-24 and setting the stage for his game-winner that head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Flacco made a little more difficult by taking three knees for minus-11 yards to bleed the clock.
What could have been a 25-yard chip shot turned into a 36-yard attempt, but McPherson drilled it to improve to 53 of 54 for his career on field goals of 40 yards or less.
But on the longer kicks, and the later ones in big moments, McPherson’s accuracy – and his confidence – plummeted last season.
That’s why Thursday night felt bigger.
“This one is just so special with the struggles I had last year mentally and the battles I would have with myself in my mind just to go out there and execute in clutch times,” McPherson said. “It really feels good.
“The nerves are definitely still there, obviously,” he said. “It's just about how you control them. And I feel like that's what I've done a lot better this year than last year. Just walking out there with no second guessing. I feel like I'm in a better spot mentally for those type of kicks than I was last year.”
And there is no question his small group has had as big of an impact on that aspect of his performance as special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has had on McPherson’s timing and technique.
Sunday at Green Bay, McPherson missed his first two field goals of the year, one a 67-yarder on the final play of the first half that would have set an NFL record – and briefly did as his first attempt was good before it was canceled due to the Packers calling a timeout a second before the snap – and a 56-yarder at the end of regulation.
McPherson didn’t have time to dwell on those misses with the quick turnaround for Thursday night.
And even if he did, his small group would have helped settle him.
“We're just trying to talk about life and how we can be better followers of Jesus,” McPherson said. “The main thing is just having a group of guys where you can be open and honest. Guys are more likely to hold in emotions and feelings, and with this group you can talk and say whatever you want.
“So it's been really good.”
Just like most of his kicks.