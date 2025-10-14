Bengals Expecting Shemar Stewart to Return from Ankle Injury Against Steelers
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will be getting a boost to their pass rush to help offset what could be a big absence.
Rookie first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart continues to be a full participant in practice and is expected to return to action Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Our expectation is he will be ready to go, and he will see a lot of action,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said after Tuesday’s early walk through.
“He looked good out there today,” Golden added. “I know we were walking through, but at least he recalls how to line up and all those things because he’s been in the meetings from that standpoint.”
Stewart suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Jacksonville and hasn’t played since.
His return coincides with what could be the absence of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who left Sunday’s game at Green Bay with what head coach Zac Taylor said was a back contusion.
Hendrickson is listed with a hip injury on this week’s practice report, and he was not present at Tuesday night’s practice during the portion open to the media.
The 2024 NFL sack leader has dealt with back issues in the past but has played through them.
Hendrickson has started 42 consecutive games for the Bengals and has appeared in 71 of a possible 73 since signing with the team in 2021.
The last game he missed was Week 15 of 2022 due to a wrist injury.
The only other game he missed was the 2021 finale when the Bengals rested all of their starters.
Stewart played 48.7 percent of the snaps in the season-opening win at Cleveland, though he didn’t record a tackle.
In Week 2, he played 40.8 percent of the snaps with two tackles before suffering the ankle injury.
“We just have to get him to the point where he can play fast and enjoy it,” Golden said. “Don’t get stressed out about it. Enjoy the moment and work hard for the next 36 hours and then cut it loose. That’s going to be really important.
“He’s a gifted young man,” Golden continued. “If you are going to play an offense like Pittsburgh, you need guys like that out there.”
